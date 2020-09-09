American Airlines from November 2020 schedules additional domestic route from Charlotte, as the airline schedules daily Charlotte – Appleton service. From 04NOV20, Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft to operate this route.
AA4709 CLT2000 – 2106ATW E75 D
AA4710 ATW0700 – 1021CLT E75 D
American adds Charlotte – Appleton service from Nov 2020
