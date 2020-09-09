Pegasus reschedules Ankara – London launch to Nov 2020

Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce Ankara – London Stansted service, as the airline schedules 3 weekly flights from 01NOV20. The airline originally planned to launch this route on 29MAR20.



Reservation is available, however further changes remain highly possible.



PC1691 ESB0600 – 0715STN 320 4

PC1691 ESB0700 – 0815STN 320 27



PC1692 STN0755 – 1440ESB 320 4

PC1692 STN0855 – 1540ESB 320 27