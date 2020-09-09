Ukraine International Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 06SEP20

Ukraine International Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following International service, reflecting latest border restrictions imposed by The Ukrainian Authority. The following operation focuses on the period 08SEP20 – 30SEP20, based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Dniepro – Tel Aviv eff 17SEP20 1 weekly

Kharkiv – Tel Aviv eff 16SEP20 1 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Amsterdam 5 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Cairo 2 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Dubai 1 daily

Kyiv Borispil – Istanbul 1 daily

Kyiv Borispil – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Munich 3 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Paris CDG 4 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Split 1 weekly until 19SEP20

Kyiv Borispil – Tel Aviv 8-9 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Tirana 2 weekly until 15SEP20

Kyiv Borispil – Tivat 2 weekly (1 weekly from 18SEP20)

Kyiv Borispil – Yerevan 3 weekly

Odessa – Istanbul 1 weekly

Odessa – Tel Aviv 1 weekly