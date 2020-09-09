Ukraine International Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 06SEP20

Ukraine International Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following International service, reflecting latest border restrictions imposed by The Ukrainian Authority. The following operation focuses on the period 08SEP20 – 30SEP20, based on OAG schedules as of 06SEP20.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Dniepro – Tel Aviv eff 17SEP20 1 weekly
Kharkiv – Tel Aviv eff 16SEP20 1 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Cairo 2 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Dubai 1 daily
Kyiv Borispil – Istanbul 1 daily
Kyiv Borispil – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Munich 3 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Paris CDG 4 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Split 1 weekly until 19SEP20
Kyiv Borispil – Tel Aviv 8-9 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Tirana 2 weekly until 15SEP20
Kyiv Borispil – Tivat 2 weekly (1 weekly from 18SEP20)
Kyiv Borispil – Yerevan 3 weekly
Odessa – Istanbul 1 weekly
Odessa – Tel Aviv 1 weekly
