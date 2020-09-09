Blue Islands at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to commence codeshare partnership with Loganair, covering the latter’s selected service from Manchester and Southampton. From 26OCT20, planned codeshare routes include the following.
Blue Islands operated by Loganair
Manchester – Aberdeen
Manchester – Inverness
Southampton – Edinburgh
Southampton – Glasgow
Southampton – Newcastle
Blue Islands / Loganair begins codeshare service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Blue Islands at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to commence codeshare partnership with Loganair, covering the latter’s selected service from Manchester and Southampton. From 26OCT20, planned codeshare routes include the following.