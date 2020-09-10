Air China increases Vancouver service from mid-Sep 2020

Air China yesterday (09SEP20) announced the restoration of 2nd weekly flight on Beijing Capital – Vancouver route, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier’s 2nd weekly flight will be operating via Zhengzhou as overnight quarantine point, despite CAAC last week announced flights from Canada can operate nonstop into Beijing. There are no changes to service on Sundays, which operates Beijing – Vancouver nonstop in both direction.



CA991 PEK1525 – 1050YVR 77W 7

CA997 PEK1525 – 1050YVR 77W 6



CA992 YVR1350 – 1540+1PEK 77W 7

CA998 YVR1350 – 1730+1CGO1000+2 – 1140+2PEK 77W 6