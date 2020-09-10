Korean Air Nov 2020 North American operations as of 09SEP20

Korean Air in the last few days extended North American schedule update into November 2020. As of 09SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes to be filed in the next few days.



Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9