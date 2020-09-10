Korean Air in the last few days extended North American schedule update into November 2020. As of 09SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes to be filed in the next few days.
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9
Korean Air Nov 2020 North American operations as of 09SEP20
