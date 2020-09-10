Air France East Asia W20 Inventory changes as of 09SEP20

Air France in the last few days adjusted inventory listing for selected destinations in East Asia, for winter 2020/21 season. As of 09SEP20, latest inventory adjustment sees certain flights closed for reservation.
Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.
Paris CDG – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB service (replaces 777-300ER) not available for reservation
Paris CDG – Singapore 3 of 7 weekly open for reservation, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER
Paris CDG – Tokyo Haneda 25OCT20 – 08DEC20 Reservation closed. Upon service resumption on 09DEC20, planned reduction from 14 to 7 weekly unchanged
