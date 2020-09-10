Oman Air Oct 2020 operations as of 09SEP20

Oman Air in October plans to resume scheduled passenger service, with first flight scheduled on 01OCT20. As of 09SEP20, planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows.
Additional changes remain likely.
Muscat – Cairo 2 weekly 737-800/-900
Muscat – Delhi 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Doha 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Dubai 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Duqm 3 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Frankfurt 2 weekly A330
Muscat – Islamabad 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Istanbul 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Khasab 3 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Kochi 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly A330
Muscat – Lahore 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – London Heathrow 2 weekly 787-9
Muscat – Manila 2 weekly A330
Muscat – Mumbai 2 weekly 737-800
Muscat – Salalah 2 daily 737-800
Muscat – Zanzibar 2 weekly 737-800
Oman Air Oct 2020 operations
