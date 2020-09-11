Allegiant Air in November 2020 plans to introduce various domestic routes, announced in late-August 2020. Following routes already opened for reservation since 27AUG20, however operational aircraft info did not appear in the GDS until earlier this week.
Bozeman – Nashville eff 21NOV20 2 weekly A320
Denver – Provo eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320
Palm Springs – Boise eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A319
Palm Springs – Eugene eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A319
Phoenix Mesa – Santa Maria eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320
Punta Gorda – Chicago Midway eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A320
Punta Gorda – Houston Hobby eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A319/320
Sarasota – Boston eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320
Allegiant Air domestic network expansion in Nov 2020
