Allegiant Air domestic network expansion in Nov 2020

Allegiant Air in November 2020 plans to introduce various domestic routes, announced in late-August 2020. Following routes already opened for reservation since 27AUG20, however operational aircraft info did not appear in the GDS until earlier this week.



Bozeman – Nashville eff 21NOV20 2 weekly A320

Denver – Provo eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320

Palm Springs – Boise eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A319

Palm Springs – Eugene eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A319

Phoenix Mesa – Santa Maria eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320

Punta Gorda – Chicago Midway eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A320

Punta Gorda – Houston Hobby eff 20NOV20 2 weekly A319/320

Sarasota – Boston eff 19NOV20 2 weekly A320