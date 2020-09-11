KLM NW20 South East Asia / Taiwan routing revision as of 10SEP20

KLM yesterday (10SEP20) filed additional routing changes for service to South East Asia and Taiwan. Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the airline was in the middle of the latest schedule update, resulting in certain South East Asia service displaying up to 2 daily flights available for reservation.



For Northern winter 2020/21 season, revised operational routing as of 10SEP20 as follows.



Amsterdam – Bangkok – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 26OCT20 – 05DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER (1 daily 777-200ER/-300ER from 07DEC20)

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Manila 25OCT20 – 05DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER

Amsterdam – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 06DEC20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar eff 07DEC20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Singapore – Jakarta eff 08DEC20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila eff 08DEC20 1 daily 777-300ER