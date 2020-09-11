Korean Air this week extended reduced European operation schedule into November 2020. As of 10SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 4 weekly A330-200
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Prague 1 weekly A330-200
Korean Air Nov 2020 European operations as of 10SEP20
Posted
Korean Air this week extended reduced European operation schedule into November 2020. As of 10SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.