Japanese low-cost carrier Peach at the launch of winter 2020/21 schedule plans to resume International service, initially operating service to Taipei Taoyuan. From 25OCT20, planned service includes the following.
Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
MM027 KIX1740 – 2000TPE 320 567
MM028 TPE0935 – 1305KIX 320 167
Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
MM859 HND0555 – 0855TPE 320 167
MM860 TPE2050 – 0045+1HND 320 567
Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
MM627 NRT2045 – 0010+1TPE 320 146
MM620 TPE0210 – 0615NRT 320 257
The airline suspended all International service since late-March 2020.
Peach resumes International service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach at the launch of winter 2020/21 schedule plans to resume International service, initially operating service to Taipei Taoyuan. From 25OCT20, planned service includes the following.