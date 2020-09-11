Rwandair tentatively to resume Mumbai / Guangzhou service in Jan 2021

Rwandair in recent inventory update filed changes for Kigali – Mumbai – Guangzhou route. Despite schedule listing shows the airline to resume service as early as 03NOV20, first available flight for reservation is 02JAN21. Reservation for flights in November and December 2020 is not available.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



WB500 KGL0030 – 1130BOM1230 – 2120CAN 332 246

WB501 CAN2320 – 0250+1BOM0415+1 – 0730+1KGL 332 246