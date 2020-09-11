Wizz Air adds Chisinau – Liverpool service from late-Oct 2020

Wizz Air from late-October 2020 is introducing Chisinau – Liverpool service, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. First flight for this twice weekly service is scheduled on 22OCT20.



W66915 KIV1850 – 2035LPL 320 15

W66916 LPL2105 – 0225+1KIV 320 15



Previously not covered on Airlineroute, the airline also schedules Vilnius – Liverpool service from 24OCT20, operating twice weekly.