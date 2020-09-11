AirAsia Sep 2020 International operations as of 10SEP20

AirAsia during the month of September 2020 schedules following International service, as of 10SEP20. Due to travel restrictions, selected booking limitation may be applied. Last minute adjustment remains likely.
Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Don Mueang 27SEP20
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou 1 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Manila 1 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Padang 26SEP20
Kuala Lumpur – Semarang 1 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore 1 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta 1 weekly
