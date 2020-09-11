Air Macau October 2020 operations as of 08SEP20

By Jim Liu

Air Macau earlier this week filed planned operation for October 2020, which sees the airline restores 9 routes to Mainland China from late-September 2020. Planned operation for the period of 23SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.

Additional changes remain possible.

Macau – Beijing Capital eff 30SEP20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
Macau – Changzhou eff 30SEP20 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly
Macau – Chengdu eff 30SEP20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Macau – Chongqing eff 24SEP20 2 weekly (5 weekly from 30SEP20, 4 weekly from 12OCT20)
Macau – Guiyang eff 26SEP20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 30SEP20)
Macau – Hangzhou eff 30SEP20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Macau – Nanjing eff 30SEP20 Increase from 2 to 7 weekly
Macau – Nanning eff 30SEP20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
Macau – Ningbo eff 26SEP20 2 weekly (1 daily from 30SEP20, 5 weekly from 12OCT20)
Macau – Qingdao eff 23SEP20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 30SEP20)
Macau – Shantou (Jieyang/Chaoshan) eff 23SEP20 3 weekly (4 weekly 30SEP20 – 11SEP20)
Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 30SEP20 Increase from 4 to 14 weekly
Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 11 weekly (Increase from 10. From Macau, passenger traffic rights restricts to 7 weekly)
Macau – Taiyuan eff 25SEP20 2 weekly (5 weekly from 30SEP20)
Macau – Tianjin eff 23SEP20 2 weekly (1 daily from 30SEP20, 4 weekly from 12OCT20)
Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly (No passenger traffic rights from Macau)
Macau – Wenzhou eff 24SEP20 2 weekly (1 daily from 30SEP20, 5 weekly from 12OCT20)
Macau – Xiamen eff 30SEP20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly
Macau – Zhengzhou eff 26SEP20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 30SEP20, 3 weekly from 12OCT20)

