Somon Air resumes Dubai from Aug 2020; S20 operations as of 10SEP20

Tajikstan’s Somon Air since August resumed service to the United Arab Emirates, operating Dushanbe – Dubai route. First flight resumed on 06AUG20, according to the airline. For the remainder of summer 2020 season until 24OCT20, the airline operates this route once weekly, with 737-900 aircraft.



Following schedule is effective for the month of September 2020.



SZ105 DYU1925 – 2140DXB 739 6

SZ106 DXB2330 – 0330+1DYU 739 6