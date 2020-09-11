Air New Zealand reduces Norfolk Island service in NW20

Air New Zealand this week filed changes to Norfolk Island service, during winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, planned adjustment as follows.
Brisbane – Norfolk Island Reduce from previously filed 3 weekly to 1 weekly
NZ914 BNE1005 – 1420NLK 32N 6
NZ915 NLK1445 – 1510BNE 32N 5
Sydney – Norfolk Island Reduce from previously filed 3 weekly to 1 weekly
NZ912 SYD0950 – 1330NLK 32N 5
NZ913 NLK1520 – 1710SYD 32N 6
