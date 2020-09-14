Air Tahiti Nui in recent schedule update extended Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG routing, currently listed until 30NOV20. For the month of November, 787-9 Dreamliner operates this routing 3 times weekly. Following schedule effective 10NOV20 – 24NOV20.
TN068 PPT2345 – 1105+1YVR1250+1 – 0720+2CDG 789 245
TN067 CDG1135 – 1215YVR1355 – 2125PPT 789 467
Air Tahiti Nui extends Paris routing via Vancouver into Nov 2020
