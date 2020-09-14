JAL in October 2020 plans to resume Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan service, scheduled from 03OCT20. For the month of October 2020, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route 3 times weekly.
JL097 HND0850 – 1130TSA 789 136
JL098 TSA1420 – 1830HND 789 136
JAL resumes Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan service in Oct 2020
