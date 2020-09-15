Air China restores 2nd weekly Los Angeles service from mid-Sep 2020

Air China starting today is restoring 2nd weekly service to Los Angeles, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. From 15SEP20 to 24OCT20, Tuesdays service will see the airline operates Beijing – Los Angeles – Shenzhen one-way routing.



CA769 PEK1410 – 1110LAX 773 2

CA770 LAX1410 – 2010+1SZX 773 2



Pending on further changes, the 2nd weekly flight may switch to Shenzhen – Los Angeles vv, according to the airline.