New Zealand’s Sounds Air on Monday (14SEP20) opened reservation for its planned Christchurch – Wanaka service, on board Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. From 02NOV20, the airline will operate this route 11 weekly.
S8711 CHC0915 – 1005WKA PL2 x247
S8713 CHC1720 – 1810WKA PL2 x6
S8710 WKA0800 – 0850CHC PL2 x7
S8714 WKA1600 – 1650CHC PL2 7
S8718 WKA1030 – 1120CHC PL2 135
Sounds Air adds Christchurch – Wanaka service from Nov 2020
