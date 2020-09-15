Philippine Airlines from late-September 2020 is restoring 2nd weekly service on Manila – Guam route, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The interim schedule until 24OCT20 as follows. Further changes to planned frequency remains highly possible.
PR110 MNL2255 – 0445+1GUM 321 46
PR111 GUM0645 – 0835MNL 321 57
Philippine Airlines Guam Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 14SEP20
