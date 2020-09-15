Finnair 20SEP20 – 24OCT20 long-haul operations as of 14SEP20

Finnair in recent schedule update filed planned long-haul operation for the month of September and October 2020. As of 14SEP20, planned operation for the period of 20SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on selected routes in certain direction.



Helsinki – Bangkok 4 weekly

Helsinki – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Helsinki – Nanjing 1 weekly

Helsinki – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly

Helsinki – Singapore 2 weekly until 30SEP20

Helsinki – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly