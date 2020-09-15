People's S20 Charter operation as of 14SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Austria-based People’s in summer 2020 season schedules following seasonal charter flights, based on the airline’s website listing. Planned operation as follows.

Altenrhein – Calvi 02AUG20 – 11OCT20 1 weekly
Altenrhein – Kefallinia – Preveza – Altenrhein 17JUL20 – 09OCT20 1 weekly
Altenrhein – Olbia – Cagliari – Altenrhein 29AUG20 – 17OCT20 1 weekly


