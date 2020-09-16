T'Way Air adds Busan – Jeju service in Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

T’Way Air this month is adding Busan – Jeju domestic route, operating up to 4-5 daily flights. This route is currently scheduled for the month of September 2020 only.

TW9941 PUS0710 – 0800CJU 737 D
TW9943 PUS1235 – 1335CJU 737 D
TW9945 PUS1435 – 1535CJU 737 D
TW9949 PUS1435 – 1525CJU 737 x67
TW9949 PUS1525 – 1630CJU 737 7

TW9942 CJU1100 – 1200PUS 737 D
TW9944 CJU1435 – 1535PUS 737 D
TW9946 CJU1925 – 2025PUS 737 D
TW9950 CJU1640 – 1745PUS 737 x67
TW9950 CJU1735 – 1840PUS 737 7

TW9949/9950 operates from 07SEP20 to 22SEP20. The airline also scheduled TW9947/9948 daily flight from 07SEP20 to 15SEP20.

