Air Tahiti Nui delays New Zealand / Japan resumption to 1Q21

Air Tahiti Nui in recent schedule update revised planned service resumption to New Zealand and Japan, now scheduled in the first quarter of 2021. Latest adjustment as of 15SEP20 as follows.



Papeete – Auckland Service to resume on 09JAN21, 2 weekly 787-9

Papeete – Tokyo Narita Service to resume on 14JAN21, 1 weekly 787-9



Additional changes remain possible.