Nepal Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 15SEP20

Nepal Airlines has filed changes to its planned operation for the month of September 2020, as the airline resumed scheduled International service earlier this month. Based on the airline’s website schedule listing as of 15SEP20, latest operation as follows.



Kathmandu – Dubai 2 weekly A320

Kathmandu – Hong Kong A320 operates every 2 weeks (Previous plan: 1 weekly)

Kathmandu – Kuala Lumpur 2-3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: 1 weekly)

Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita A330-200 operates every 2 weeks



Further changes remain possible.