Asiana Airlines extends Sydney service reduction to late-Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in the last few days adjusted service to Australia, as reduced Seoul Incheon – Sydney schedule being extended until 31DEC20. Between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 1 weekly flight with 777-200ER aircraft.

OZ6013 ICN1000 – 2130SYD 77L 5
OZ6023 SYD2030 – 0600+1ICN 77L 6

