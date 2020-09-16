Asiana Airlines in the last few days adjusted service to Australia, as reduced Seoul Incheon – Sydney schedule being extended until 31DEC20. Between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 1 weekly flight with 777-200ER aircraft.
OZ6013 ICN1000 – 2130SYD 77L 5
OZ6023 SYD2030 – 0600+1ICN 77L 6
Asiana Airlines extends Sydney service reduction to late-Dec 2020
