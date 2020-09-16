SAS schedules one-time Copenhagen – Tokyo Narita flight in August 2021

SAS in recent schedule update filed one-time Copenhagen – Tokyo Narita flight in August 2021. The one-time service sees Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operates following dates and schedules.
SK6983 CPH2100 – 1445+1NRT 359 08AUG21
SK6984 NRT1650 – 2110CPH 359 09AUG21
