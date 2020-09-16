Cathay Dragon next week resumes service to Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan, as the airline schedules one-time Hong Kong – Kaohsiung service on 24SEP20. Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this one-time flight.
KA432 HKG0850 – 1025KHH 333
KA433 KHH1125 – 1300HKG 333
Cathay Dragon schedules one-time Kaohsiung service in late-Sep 2020
