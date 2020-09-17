Air Mauritius Oct 2020 Paris operations as of 16SEP20

Air Mauritius during the month of October 2020 continues to schedule limited service on Mauritius – Paris CDG route, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. Although the airline’s schedule listing shows 2 weekly round trip flights, only Fridays departure from Mauritius is available for reservation in various sales channels, while inbound flight to Mauritius remains unavailable for reservation.



MK014 MRU2015 – 0545+1CDG 359 5

MK014 MRU2305 – 0835+1CDG 359 1



MK015 CDG1620 – 0535+1MRU 359 26