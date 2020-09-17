Japan Airlines starting tomorrow (18SEP20) is restoring 3rd weekly flight on Tokyo Narita – Dalian route, announced by the airline on Wednesday. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
JL829 NRT0935 – 1145DLC 789 245
JL820 DLC1300 – 1655NRT 789 245
JAL increases Tokyo – Dalian service from mid-Sep 2020
