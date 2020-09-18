Middle East Airlines earlier this week announced service resumption to Saudi Arabia, effective 16SEP20. For the period of 24SEP20 – 24OCT20, planned operation includes the following. Additional changes remain possible.
Beirut – Jeddah eff 19SEP20 4 weekly A320/321
Beirut – Riyadh eff 16SEP20 4 weekly A320
MEA resumes Saudi Arabia service from mid-Sep 2020
