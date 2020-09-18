MEA resumes Saudi Arabia service from mid-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Middle East Airlines earlier this week announced service resumption to Saudi Arabia, effective 16SEP20. For the period of 24SEP20 – 24OCT20, planned operation includes the following. Additional changes remain possible.

Beirut – Jeddah eff 19SEP20 4 weekly A320/321
Beirut – Riyadh eff 16SEP20 4 weekly A320

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.