flynas 18SEP – 24OCT20 International operations as of 17SEP20

flynas starting today gradually resumes International service, initially operates 10 routes to 6 destinations. Planned operation for the period of 18SEP20 – 24OCT20, as of 17SEP20 as follows. Listed frequencies below is based on available flights for reservation on the airline’s website, however limitation on flight bookings may apply.
Dammam – Cairo eff 19SEP20 1 daily A320
Dammam – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 2 weekly A320
Jeddah – Cairo eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320
Jeddah – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320
Riyadh – Amman 1 flight on 21SEP20
Riyadh – Cairo eff 18SEP20 2 daily A320
Riyadh – Dubai eff 21SEP20 9 weekly A320
Riyadh – Islamabad eff 18SEP20 3 weekly A320
Riyadh – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320
Riyadh – Lahore eff 19SEP20 3 weekly A320
