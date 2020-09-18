flynas 18SEP – 24OCT20 International operations as of 17SEP20

flynas starting today gradually resumes International service, initially operates 10 routes to 6 destinations. Planned operation for the period of 18SEP20 – 24OCT20, as of 17SEP20 as follows. Listed frequencies below is based on available flights for reservation on the airline’s website, however limitation on flight bookings may apply.



Dammam – Cairo eff 19SEP20 1 daily A320

Dammam – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 2 weekly A320

Jeddah – Cairo eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320

Jeddah – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320

Riyadh – Amman 1 flight on 21SEP20

Riyadh – Cairo eff 18SEP20 2 daily A320

Riyadh – Dubai eff 21SEP20 9 weekly A320

Riyadh – Islamabad eff 18SEP20 3 weekly A320

Riyadh – Khartoum eff 18SEP20 1 daily A320

Riyadh – Lahore eff 19SEP20 3 weekly A320