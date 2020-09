TAP Air Portugal adds Maceio service from Oct 2020

TAP Air Portugal in October 2020 plans to add Lisbon – Maceio service, originally scheduled to commence earlier in the summer season. Revised launch date sees the airline’s Airbus A321neo LR aircraft operates twice weekly, effective from 02OCT20.

Following schedule is effective 04OCT20 – 24OCT20.



TP027 LIS1830 – 2230MCZ 32Q 57

TP028 MCZ2345 – 1135+1LIS 32Q 57



Operational schedule varies on 02-03OCT20.