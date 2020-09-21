Nok Air at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Bangkok Don Mueang – Krabi route, previously served until January 2020. From 25OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will once again operate this route twice daily.
DD7910 DMK0630 – 0750KBV 738 D
DD7914 DMK1550 – 1710KBV 738 D
DD7911 KBV0820 – 0940DMK 738 D
DD7915 KBV1740 – 1905DMK 738 D
Nok Air resumes Bangkok – Krabi service from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Nok Air at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Bangkok Don Mueang – Krabi route, previously served until January 2020. From 25OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will once again operate this route twice daily.