Virgin Atlantic S21 Lahore schedule changes as of 18SEP20

Virgin Atlantic in summer 2021 season is adjusting London Heathrow – Lahore operational schedule, which was not covered last week on Airlineroute. Set to commence on 13DEC20, the airline plans to shift London Heathrow departure from evening to morning hours, Lahore departure moves from early afternoon to overnight hours.



This route is scheduled 4 weekly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, subject to Government Approval.



13DEC20 – 27MAR21

VS364 LHR2150 – 1020+1LHE 789 x136

VS365 LHE1325 – 1700LHR 789 x247



28MAR21 – 29OCT21

VS364 LHR0920 – 2050LHE 789 x136

VS365 LHE0335 – 0810LHR 789 x247