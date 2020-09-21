Singapore Airlines accelerates Johannesburg service resumption to Oct 2020

Singapore Airlines starting next month is resuming service to South Africa, initially operating Singapore – Johannesburg route once a week. First flight is scheduled on 07OCT20 instead of previously filed 05DEC20, with A350-900XWB aircraft.



SQ478 SIN0130 – 0610JNB 359 3

SQ479 JNB1345 – 0610+1SIN 359 4



Based on inventory listing, the airline currently schedules 1 weekly flight for most of Northern winter 2020/21 season, increasing to 3 weekly from 02MAR21, however this remains subject to change.