Korean Air Nov 2020 operations as of 18SEP20

Korean Air up to last week gradually filed planned operation for the month of November 2020, including regional routes. As of 18SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned service, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain routes in certain directions.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 2 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Manila 10 weekly A330-300/777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly 737-800
Seoul Incheon – Prague 1 weekly A330-200
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Yangon 3 weekly A330-300
