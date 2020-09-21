Korean Air Nov 2020 operations as of 18SEP20

Korean Air up to last week gradually filed planned operation for the month of November 2020, including regional routes. As of 18SEP20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned service, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain routes in certain directions.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 2 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Manila 10 weekly A330-300/777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly 737-800

Seoul Incheon – Prague 1 weekly A330-200

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 3 weekly A330-300