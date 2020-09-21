Hainan Airlines adds Chongqing – Manchester charters week of 21SEP20

Hainan Airlines this week is operating Chongqing – Manchester charter flights, in partnership with 23 Universities throughout the UK. The First phase is scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, from 21SEP20 to 27SEP20. Flight schedule is listed in various sales channels, but not available for reservation.



HU7953 CKG0100 – 0530MAN 789 D

HU7963 CKG0300 – 0730MAN 789 D



HU7954 MAN0730 – 0150+1CKG 789 D

HU7964 MAN0930 – 0350+1CKG 789 D