flydubai S21 737 MAX 8 operations as of 20SEP20

flydubai and Emirates during last week’s schedule update filed preliminary operation for Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, tentatively scheduled from 29MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season.



As of 2300GMT 20SEP20, 737 MAX 8 service in summer 2021 season as follows.



Dubai – Almaty 1 daily

Dubai – Bishkek 1 daily



At time this post goes to press, GDS schedules listing, OAG schedules, as well as Emirates website are displaying service operated by MAX 8 (7M8), while flydubai website continues to list 737-800 (see screenshots below). Further changes remain highly possible.















