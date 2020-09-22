oneWorld member S7 Airlines in recent schedule update filed revised service resumption on Novosibirsk – Dubai route. From 01JAN21, the carrier will operate 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320neo aircraft. The airline originally filed to operate this route from 26OCT20.
S75785 OVB0810 – 1140DXB 32N x247
S75786 DXB1245 – 2125OVB 32N x247
S7 Airlines revises Novosibirsk – Dubai resumption to Jan 2021
Posted
