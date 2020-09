Emirates expands Alaska Airlines / JetBlue codeshare in Sep/Oct 2020

Emirates in September and October 2020 is expanding codeshare partnership with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue, via Los Angeles and Newark respectively. Planned new codeshare routes as follow.



Emirates operated by Alaska Airlines (Effective 11SEP20)

Los Angeles – Boise

Los Angeles – Fresno

Los Angeles – Medford

Los Angeles – Spokane



Emirates operated by JetBlue (Gradually in effect from September)

Newark – Austin

Newark – Las Vegas

Newark – Los Angeles (since late-August 2020)

Newark – San Diego

Newark – San Francisco

Newark – Sarasota