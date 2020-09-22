Air Europa in recent schedule update filed one-way New York JFK – Tenerife North flight, scheduled in May 2021. The 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this one-way routing instead of New York JFK – Madrid nonstop, on 10MAY21. Planned schedule as follows.
UX162 JFK2205 – 0950+1TFN 789 10MAY21
Air Europa schedules one-way New York JFK – Tenerife flight in May 2021
Posted
Air Europa in recent schedule update filed one-way New York JFK – Tenerife North flight, scheduled in May 2021. The 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this one-way routing instead of New York JFK – Madrid nonstop, on 10MAY21. Planned schedule as follows.