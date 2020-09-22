Bamboo Airways Oct 2020 Preliminary International operation as of 21SEP20

Bamboo Airways starting next week plans to resume International service. Based on the airline’s reservation system on its website as of 21SEP20, planned International routes for October 2020 includes the following.



Additional changes to operational frequency and resumption date remains likely to change.



Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 01OCT20 1 daily A321

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan eff 29SEP20 1 weekly A321