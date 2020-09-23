Hong Kong Airlines in October 2020 plans to resume Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan service, initially operating once weekly flights on Thursdays. From 15OCT20 to 24OCT20, planned operation as follows.
HX254 HKG1305 – 1520TPE 333 4
HX255 TPE1620 – 1815HKG 333 4
Hong Kong Airlines resumes Taipei service in mid-Oct 2020
