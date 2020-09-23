Aeroflot starting next month is resuming regular service to Korea, initially operates once weekly. From 01OCT20 to 24OCT20, Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon route, departing Moscow on Thursdays, Seoul on Saturdays.
SU250 SVO2035 – 1110+1ICN 333 4
SU251 ICN0905 – 1250SVO 333 6
Schedule for winter 2020/21 season remains pending.
Aeroflot resumes regular Seoul Incheon service from Oct 2020
