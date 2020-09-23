WestJet in October 2020 plans to introduce Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on Toronto – Vancouver route, scheduled to operate from 04OCT20 to 04NOV20 (Toronto departure). The Dreamliner is scheduled to operate this route 5 times weekly.
Following schedule is effective 05OCT20 – 30OCT20.
WS711 YYZ1715 – 1855YVR 789 x26
WS706 YVR0900 – 1610YYZ 789 x26
WestJet plans Boeing 787 Toronto – Vancouver service in Oct 2020
