Oman Air W20 European operations as of 23SEP20

Oman Air in recent schedule update filed changes to its European operation for winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. During winter season, the airline schedules following routes.



Muscat – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Muscat – Istanbul 7 weekly

Muscat – London Heathrow 14 weekly



Actual operational frequency remains subject to change in the short term, based on latest regulations.



Following European routes are cancelled until 27MAR21. First available flight for booking is 28MAR21, however this remains subject to change:

Muscat – Milan Malpensa

Muscat – Munich

Muscat – Paris CDG

Muscat – Zurich